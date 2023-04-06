Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Immigration

Rich foreigners spurn New Zealand after visa rule changes

Rich foreigners spurn New Zealand after visa rule changes
Peter Thiel was granted citizenship in 2011 despite having spent only 12 days in the country. (Image: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
By Ainsley Thomson(Bloomberg) -- The ultra-wealthy appear to be losing interest in New Zealand.A new investor visa, aimed at luring high-net-worth individuals who can pour millions of dollars into the nation’s companies, has attracted just 14 applications since it was launched about six months ago. That compares to 492 applicants to the country’s old visa program in 2021, before it tightened the rules to require bigger sums of money and ruled out investing in real estate.The changes were implemented as governments around the wo...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

More Immigration

Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup
Policy

Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup

The industry says the government should have done more to secure a workforce for the world cup.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Government boosts number of working holiday places
Immigration

Government boosts number of working holiday places

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Hard pass on property funds for new investor visa
Policy

Hard pass on property funds for new investor visa

Four funds were rejected because of their focus on property investment.

Jem Traylen 14 Mar 2023
Wood's work visa messaging clear as mud
Economy

Iain MacLeod: Wood's work visa messaging clear as mud

The immigration minister has called for easier, more transparent visa rules.

Iain MacLeod 10 Mar 2023