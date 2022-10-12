Skilled migrant visa category reopening

See full details
Immigration

Immigration minister Michael Wood is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas. (Image: Dean Purcell/NZME)
The government is reopening the skilled migrant category of the residence visa programme and consulting on a new points system.The skilled migrant category (SMC) will reopen on Nov 9 under current settings while consultation begins on a simplified and uncapped points system.The parent visa category will also be reopened, with the number of visas available more than doubling from the current 1,000 per year to 2,500, and income thresholds significantly reduced.SMC visas had effectively been capped by a “planning range” for the number...

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

Infrastructure
Councils shouldn't be running our ports
Jonathan Hill | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

As new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown weighs in on the issue of the city's port, Jonathan Hill argues that private capital is critical to improving the performance of the country’s ports.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

