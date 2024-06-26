Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
32% of small businesses also said that power bills put a lot of pressure on their finances. (Image: Supplied)
Tom Raynel
Tom Raynel
Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills according to the third annual Sentiment Survey by the Consumer Advocacy Council.The council (CAC) survey gathered views on electricity in New Zealand from consumers and small businesses. It showed that 38% of small businesses found it harder to pay their electricity bills than a year ago (33%), and 32% of small businesses also said that power bills placed a lot of pressure on their finances. This has steadily risen from 21% in 2022."Our survey results underline the chall...
Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation
Opinion

David Chaplin: Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation

There are plenty of lightly regulated trading platforms to score a confetti hit in NZ.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Primary Sector

Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse

Group of firms head for liquidation after farms sell. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse
Markets

NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors

Meridian bullish on selling NZ to the world as hydrogen plans slip.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors

More Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024
Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m
Infrastructure Exclusive

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m

More than 34 contractors have been paid on the city-shaping project.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024
KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’
Infrastructure

KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’

KiwiRail board chair David McLean will retire at the end of July.Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced McLean’s retirement on Sunday, saying it was unrelated to the Aratere incident.KiwiRail’s Interislander Aratere ferry ran aground in Picton Harbour on Friday. It was refloate...

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jun 2024