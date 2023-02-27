Menu
Affordable housing levy sparks fear and loathing in Queenstown

Millbrook director Ben O’Malley said the misguided proposal doesn't factor in visitor accommodation. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
An influential group of property developers have rallied against a plan by the Queenstown Lakes district council to clip a 5% levy on urban residential subdivisions.The cohort of developers and landowners – representing billions of dollars in existing and planned lakes district investment – argue that the council’s proposed ‘inclusion zoning’ lies outside the scope of its function under the Resource Management Act 1991.The group includes civil construction company Fulton Hogan, stock exchange-listed Winton Land, Ar...
Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 11:05am
MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace resigns

The media group is looking for a new CEO from both inside and outside the company. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:50am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Feb 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Fiona Oliver joins Summerset board

Fiona Oliver won the New Zealand Shareholders Association's Beacon Award in 2021 for standing up for minority shareholders against a major shareholder.

Staff reporters 10:17am
Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

The forecasts show that petrol demand will peak around 2024-25 as the country's light vehicle fleet electrifies.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Feb 2023