Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil

AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil
Building new data centres, like this artist's impression for a facility at Silverdale, is a big part of Infratil's plans. (Image: Infratil)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Infratil says strong growth in generative artificial intelligence computing tasks is a major driver of growth in demand for services from its datacentre business, CDC.Chief executive Jason Boyes told analysts on a call after the portfolio investor’s half-year result was released this morning that CDC Data Centres would nearly double its capacity within the next two years.It was then likely to double again, with a further 500 megawatts (MW) of capacity in prospect by 2028 on top of the 265MW now under construction.The business was not...
Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas
Public sector

Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas

Redundancies will rob the department of expertise, says the PSA.

Jem Traylen 1:48pm
Property

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year

The Tauranga manager is keen to invest in its properties and pay down debt.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year
Finance

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

The dessert maker went into administration last month.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

More Infrastructure

The road not taken: congestion charging legislation
Infrastructure

The road not taken: congestion charging legislation

Newly released briefings show an enabling law could have been ready by April 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility
Infrastructure

Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility

Infratil will report its first-half earnings on Thursday.  

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023
AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now
Infrastructure

AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now

Wayne Brown wants a scheme in place well before 2026.

Oliver Lewis 14 Nov 2023
Freightways acquires First Global Logistics
Infrastructure

Freightways acquires First Global Logistics

The company wants a presence in the e-commerce parcel space, CEO says.

Oliver Lewis 14 Nov 2023