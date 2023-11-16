Menu
AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil

Building new datacentres, like this artist's impression for a facility at Silverdale, is a big part of Infratil's plans. (Image: Infratil)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Infratil says strong growth in generative artificial intelligence computing tasks is a major driver of growth in demand for services from its datacentre business, CDC.Chief executive Jason Boyes told analysts on a call after the portfolio investor’s half-year result was released this morning that CDC Data Centres would nearly double its capacity within the next two years.It was then likely to double again, with a further 500 megawatts (MW) of capacity in prospect by 2028 on top of the 265MW now under construction.The business was not...
