Infrastructure

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Airfares are flying high, along with a lot of New Zealanders. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Air New Zealand is setting the stage for more capital returns to shareholders over the next two years as it targets a new range of capital management metrics.The national carrier made a down payment today with a special dividend of six cents per share, fully imputed, at the same time as it announced a $1.3 billion earnings turnaround.The rebound from a covid-induced pre-tax loss of $810 million in the 2022 financial year produced a $574m pre-tax profit in the year to June 30, the airline’s second-best-ever earnings performance as it...
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down

Kiwibank wants to show it's open for business.

5:00am
The lingering employment headache of covid-19

Missed steps in the termination process come at an employer’s peril, and cost.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
