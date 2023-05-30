Menu
Alan Reay seeks to block hearing over CTV building

The majority of people killed in the Christchurch earthquake died in the CTV building collapse. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 30 May 2023
The engineer whose firm designed the ill-fated CTV building, which collapsed in the Christchurch earthquake, killing 115, is going to court in a bid to set aside a long-delayed disciplinary hearing.Professional body Engineering New Zealand (ENZ), formerly known as IPENZ, announced in March that the hearing against Dr Alan Reay would take place in Christchurch on Aug 21 and 22.The disciplinary committee set up to hear the complaint against the retired engineer was formed last June after an investigating committee decided there were no grounds fo...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
More Infrastructure

National's housing U-turn won't affect council hearings
Infrastructure

National's housing U-turn won't affect council hearings

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger prefers National's approach, but he has questions.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Cost blowouts as Queenstown bypass hits $108m
Infrastructure

Cost blowouts as Queenstown bypass hits $108m

Councillors have signed off on another $20 million for the CBD bypass project.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over

National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 May 2023
Britomart is finally ready to identify as a station
Infrastructure Free

Britomart is finally ready to identify as a station

After months of confusion for tourists, NZ's busiest train station is to get signs.

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2023