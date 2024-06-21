Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure

Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure
Channel's share price has outperformed comparable stocks. (Image: Channel)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 21 Jun 2024
Despite being bullish about Channel Infrastructure’s long-term prospects, Forsyth Barr analysts have downgraded the company from outperform to neutral.Channel’s share price dropped on Wednesday after BP New Zealand sold its stake in the former refinery turned fuel import terminal at Marsden Point, for $46 million.BP NZ, which trades as bp, entered a block trade agreement with Craigs Investment Partners to sell its entire 8.336% stake at $1.46 per share.Channel was trading at $1.57 on the Tuesday before the announcement and at close...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Policy

No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

The revenue minister hopes to get $8 back for every $1 spent on compliance.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

More Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
BP exits Channel Infrastructure in $46m deal
Infrastructure

BP exits Channel Infrastructure in $46m deal

BP follows Mobil and exits former Marsden Point oil refinery business.

Oliver Lewis 19 Jun 2024
Email from CCHL boss reveals dividend frontloading trade-offs
Infrastructure

Email from CCHL boss reveals dividend frontloading trade-offs

Paul Silk sent his email shortly before the director exodus.

Oliver Lewis 18 Jun 2024
Average household spends 16% of income on infrastructure – report
Infrastructure

Average household spends 16% of income on infrastructure – report

A new report from the Infrastructure Commission said the average household spends about 16% of their after-tax income on infrastructure services, or about $13,500 a year.The report on user charges for infrastructure services such as water, roads and electricity analysed what is c...

Kaya Selby 17 Jun 2024