Infrastructure

Another offshore wind developer to leave NZ before new permitting regime is installed

Another offshore wind developer to leave NZ before new permitting regime is installed
The Government is moving to set up a new offshore wind permitting regime, but companies interested in such opportunities off the NZ coast are leaving. (Image: Getty)
Thomas Manch
Thomas Manch
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
A major offshore wind developer has decided to withdraw entirely from New Zealand, adding to the list of prospective windfarm builders to leave before a new permitting regime gets underway.JERA Nex bp, a joint venture formed by Japan Electric Power Resources Aggregation and oil and gas giant BP, was among prospective developers interested in offshore wind opportunities on the South Taranaki coastline, and as recently as two months ago, was opposing a contentious seabed mining proposal in the area.But JERA Nex bp has become the latest potential...
