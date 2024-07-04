Menu
Antarctica NZ abandons 'highly risky' Scott Base rebuild plan

Scott Base was established in 1957. (Image: Anthony Powell/Antarctica NZ)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
After five years of development, Antarctica New Zealand has abandoned plans for three large new modular buildings at Scott Base in favour of a more traditional approach.The Crown entity failed to reach a commercial agreement with its preferred contractor, Leighs Construction, last year to progress the redevelopment project within its $498 million budget, a predicament that led to several months of optioneering to reset the build. On Thursday, Antarctica NZ released the findings of an independent review carried out by external experts Bob H...
