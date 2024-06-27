Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ board renews CEO contract

Antarctica NZ board renews CEO contract
An early conceptual image of the Scott Base redevelopment project. (Image: Jasmax, Hugh Broughton Architects, Antarctica NZ)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 27 Jun 2024
The chief executive of Antarctica New Zealand, the Crown entity behind the troubled Scott Base redevelopment project, has had her contract renewed. Sarah Williamson held senior roles at Air NZ before joining Antarctica NZ in June 2019 for an initial term of five years. Under Williamson, the Crown entity secured funding of $498 million to progress a comprehensive rebuild of the Antarctic base; however, it couldn’t come to acceptable commercial terms with its preferred contractor, Leighs Construction.Several ke...
Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding
Infrastructure

Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding

Ministry officials considered the impacts of KiwiRail exiting ferry service. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Economy

NZ dollar takes higher Aussie and Canadian inflation in stride

Inflation was higher than expected in both markets.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ dollar takes higher Aussie and Canadian inflation in stride
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Is Wellington still a great place to start up?

The startup community will have to take the lead in reviving the capital's tech vibe.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Is Wellington still a great place to start up?

More Infrastructure

Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding
Infrastructure

Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding

Ministry officials considered the impacts of KiwiRail exiting ferry service. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills, according to the CAC.

Tom Raynel 26 Jun 2024
Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024
Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m
Infrastructure Exclusive

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m

More than 34 contractors have been paid on the city-shaping project.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024