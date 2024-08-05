Menu
Antarctica NZ chief executive Sarah Williamson resigns

Early renders of the now-abandoned large-scale modular Scott Base rebuild. (Image: Jasmax, Hugh Broughton Architects, Antarctica NZ)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson has resigned and will leave the Crown entity on Nov 15.Williamson, who joined Antarctica NZ in 2019 after holding senior roles at Air NZ, recently had her initial five-year contract renewed.Under her leadership, the Crown entity secured $498 million to progress a comprehensive rebuild of Scott Base in Antarctica; however, it couldn’t come to acceptable commercial terms with its preferred contractor, Leighs Construction.A number of key staff resigned, staff confidence in the organisat...
Clunking along with spreadsheets
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Clunking along with spreadsheets

We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding. But that is not a good thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Energy

Methanex reviewing operations in NZ

In the last quarter it had to forgo $149m in potential income.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Technology

Ninja Kiwi's margins in good shape post-takeover

Post-acquisition financials show nearly half of its revenue was retained as profit.

Ben Moore 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties
Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

Turns out finding a road that'll pay for itself with tolls is pretty hard.

Oliver Lewis 02 Aug 2024
Queenstown throws out affordable housing levy
Infrastructure

Queenstown throws out affordable housing levy

The resort town would have been the first area in NZ to impose a charge on developers.

Maria Slade 02 Aug 2024
Northport appeals rejected expansion consent
Infrastructure

Northport appeals rejected expansion consent

Hearings panel declined expansion plans despite 'economic and social benefits'. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024