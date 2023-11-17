Menu
Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild

The Scott Base redevelopment. (Image: Jasmax, Hugh Broughton Architechts, Antarctica NZ)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
The commercial manager charged with securing contracts to progress the $503 million Scott Base redevelopment project has resigned, along with at least three others working on the stalled project.In October, crown entity Antarctica New Zealand (ANZ) announced it hadn’t been able to reach a commercially acceptable agreement with Leighs Construction, the main contractor on the build, and it had set up a group to look at options for how to deliver the project within budget.The government approved $344m to redevelop Scott Base in 2021; ho...
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil
Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Nov 2023
The road not taken: congestion charging legislation
Newly released briefings show an enabling law could have been ready by April 2023.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2023
Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility
Infratil will report its first-half earnings on Thursday.  

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023
AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now
Wayne Brown wants a scheme in place well before 2026.

Oliver Lewis 14 Nov 2023