Infrastructure

AT CEO: Transport funding 'inherently broken'

Auckland Transport CEO Dean Kimpton wants the government to pass legislation enabling congestion charging this year. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
The chief executive of Auckland Transport believes the funding system for land transport in New Zealand is broken and needs urgent attention.In a wide-ranging interview with BusinessDesk, Dean Kimpton also laid out his hopes for the government policy statement (GPS) on land transport, which transport minister Simeon Brown has said is being worked on.The GPS directs how the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi should prioritise spending from the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF), the main funding source for transport infrastructure, albeit one that...
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023
Listed Companies

BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

