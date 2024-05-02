Menu
Auckland airport releases domestic terminal details, hits back at airline claims

Auckland airport's new domestic terminal will connect to the existing international facility. (Image: Auckland International Airport)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 May 2024
Auckland International Airport has revealed new design details for its planned domestic terminal and pushed back on claims by Air New Zealand, which has issued a series of statements taking aim at the cost of the project.At an event on Thursday, the chief customer officer at the airport, Scott Tasker, said detailed designs were almost finished and the terminal, which will integrate into the existing international facility, was on track for completion in 2028/29.Enabling works have already started on the $2.2 billion project, which will pro...
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening

As investors gather this weekend, Berkshire is poised to hit a US$1 trillion valuation.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
