Infrastructure

Auckland Airport staff drained intl terminal in three hours

Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
It only took Auckland Airport three hours to safely drain one metre of flooding in and around the international terminal and work is under way to prevent any further flooding damage in the future.“This was an exceptional response in very difficult circumstances,” an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.The unprecedented rainfall shut down both the domestic and international terminals for arriving and departing aircraft and passengers posted videos of people wading through water well over their knees, floating suitcases, scores of stra...

Growth funds are spending stockpiles of cash

NZ fund managers ended 2022 with unusually high levels of cash.

Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers 5:00am
Transport

Will Auckland light rail survive govt policy refocus?

The new PM's 'bread and butter' focus could mean blood on the tracks for light rail.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac

The building industry is likely to evolve from builders to installers of prefabricated and modular units.

Staff reporters 5:00am

Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 01 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023