Auckland council bristles at light rail intervention

Auckland council bristles at light rail intervention
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants ministers to withdraw their direction for Kāinga Ora to assess a possible SDP for the light rail corridor. (Image: Auckland council meeting)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
After likening it to a bombing run, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has written to ministers asking them to withdraw their request for Kāinga Ora to investigate a specified development project (SDP) along the light rail corridor.On June 26, the housing and finance ministers wrote to the chair of Kāinga Ora, Vui Mark Gosche, to direct the housing agency to assess the suitability of the 24-kilometre light rail corridor for an SDP.An SDP, enabled under the Urban Development Act, gives Kāinga Ora broad powers to come up with a development plan for an ar...
AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

The government may need to build its own AI infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Can a city feed itself?
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

Bipartisan housing accord blame game
Infrastructure

Bipartisan housing accord blame game

Labour and National blame each other for failing to reach a new bipartisan compromise.

Oliver Lewis 07 Jul 2023
Crown debt backing essential in three waters early phase
Policy

Crown debt backing essential in three waters early phase

The new water entities will be a "very ambiguous" credit risk at first.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Jul 2023
Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry
Infrastructure

Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry

Consenting of rock and sand quarries continues to be a major roadblock to infrastructure.

Brent Melville 06 Jul 2023
Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt
Infrastructure

Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt

A massive rates hike is built on debt, operational costs and legal claims.

Brent Melville 06 Jul 2023