Infrastructure

Auckland council releases city deal demands

Auckland council wants a different relationship with central government that recognises its national importance. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has released a suite of proposals he wants the next government to take up as part of a city deal for Auckland.First teased by Brown on Sunday's TVNZ Q+A show, the council released the full ‘Manifesto for Auckland’ document on Tuesday.It includes proposals across a range of areas: partnerships and devolution; transport; urban regeneration; infrastructure, water reform and climate resilience; natural environment; and social, cultural and economic development.In a statement accompanying the mani...
Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:05am
Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare
World

An even bigger housing crisis threatens China’s economy

Distressed property giant Country Garden could create worse problems than Evergrande’s.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
An even bigger housing crisis threatens China’s economy

More Infrastructure

The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget

In the rush to cut spending, will necessary investment be ignored?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Where is the money?
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Where is the money?

Future politicians may look back wistfully on today as an age when they had cash.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Sep 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see who would profit from the rebuild.

Riley Kennedy 18 Sep 2023
Insurers pay out more than $2 billion in twin disaster claims
Infrastructure

Insurers pay out more than $2 billion in twin disaster claims

Insurers have so far paid out more than $2 billion for the twin hit caused by the Auckland anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.As of Sept 1, there have been 112,812 insurance claims of $3.5b for the two climate disasters, according to Insurance Council of NZ (ICNZ) figures. ...

Staff reporters 15 Sep 2023