Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
Booking US billionaire Julian Robertson’s bequeathed art collection boosted the Auckland council’s non-cash revenues by $178 million, helping paint a better picture of the council’s finances during a year where operating expenses blew out in almost every respect.Spending at the country’s largest local authority was at $5.3 billion for the year to June, up $599m on the prior year. One of the contributors to that was employee benefit expenses, which at $1.12b, were $34m over budget. The council's asset base increa...
Politicians fall back in love with user pays
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Politicians fall back in love with user pays

It seems political parties can’t stop talking about all manner of charges now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Retail

‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse

The Warehouse's result didn't surprise Forbarr.

Ella Somers 5:00am
‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse

More Infrastructure

Politicians fall back in love with user pays
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Politicians fall back in love with user pays

It seems political parties can’t stop talking about all manner of charges now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Roading Blowouts: a political football
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Roading Blowouts: a political football

Roading Blowouts – part 2: the influence of politicians.

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Sep 2023
Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 26 Sep 2023