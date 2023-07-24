Menu
Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

The government had intended to confirm its preferred option for another Waitematā Harbour crossing in June. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
Announcements on key transport projects and policies continue to be delayed, in part by the appointment of a new minister.While industry sources understand of the need for David Parker to come up to speed, they’ve also expressed concern at the uncertainty created by the government's failure to meet self-imposed timeframes.Earlier this year, former transport minister Michael Wood, who was stripped of his ministerial portfolios over disclosure issues, initiated consultation on options for an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing.The con...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme
The developer has a pipeline of 1,000 homes either built, under way or planned.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity
Treasury wanted the Wellington science hub delayed until a full business case was made.

Greg Hurrell 20 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023