Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'

Prime minister Chris Hipkins announced the government's preferred option for an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing on Sunday. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
If you’re going to announce a multi-decade project worth tens of billions of dollars, it’s usually prudent to wait until all the facts are in hand.On Sunday in Auckland, prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister David Parker told New Zealand their preferred option for an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing: two road tunnels and a looping 21-kilometre light-rail tunnel burrowed under the harbour.The cost? A staggeringly expensive $35-$45 billion (for context, in 2021-22 the transport agency, Waka Kotahi, valued the entire...
Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: How to spend it

NZ deals with money in politics by trying to target the 'demand' side of things.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Cash for Candidates: How to spend it

More Infrastructure

Auckland falls down against peers on investment, talent, says report
Infrastructure

Auckland falls down against peers on investment, talent, says report

Another day, another report into what Auckland should be doing better.

Staff reporters 5:33am
Ecotourism, agritech are NZ 'win-wins' in the green economy
Infrastructure

Ecotourism, agritech are NZ 'win-wins' in the green economy

Boston Consulting has identified five areas to “supercharge” NZ’s brand.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2023
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2023