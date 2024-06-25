Menu
Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m and counting

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m and counting
The government is planning an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
The New Zealand Transport Agency has spent $36.3 million on initial plans for an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing in Auckland.Reacting to the spending in an email, mayor Wayne Brown said: “It is a complete waste of money."“The tunnel suggestion is stupidly expensive and goes to the wrong destination.”The mayor also said the agency hadn’t bothered to contact the council, although figures the agency (NZTA) provided recorded a $150,000 spend with the council for urban development advice, and $216,000 with Auckland...
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Retail

The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

Infrastructure

KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’
Infrastructure

KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’

KiwiRail board chair David McLean will retire at the end of July.Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced McLean’s retirement on Sunday, saying it was unrelated to the Aratere incident.KiwiRail’s Interislander Aratere ferry ran aground in Picton Harbour on Friday. It was refloate...

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jun 2024
Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure

The move follows BP's selling its stake.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Jun 2024