Aurora Energy ramps up spending, banks on 'virtual' generation

Brent Melville

Aurora Energy chief executive Richard Fletcher has said the lines company has a clean slate to play catch-up with the fast-expanding demands of its network.That was, somewhat ironically, after the Commerce Commission rapped the Dunedin council-owned network over the knuckles for “excessive levels of power outages” dating back to 2020, after a series of breaches of its network quality standards.The company – the seventh-largest of the country’s 29 distribution operators – has 92,000 connections to homes, farms and b...