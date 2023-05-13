Menu
Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much
Australia is known as the lucky country. Kylie Minogue said it, too. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 13 May 2023
In 1964, Donald Horne, an Australian author, wrote a book called The Lucky Country.  In spite of the negative connotations in the book, the title has now become a nickname synonymous, of course, with Australia. The term is often used to describe the country's abundant natural resources, wonderful weather, proud history, distance from global problems, and many other forms of prosperity.Horne wrote the book with the intention of portraying Australia's rise to prosperity as being primarily because of luck rather than the strength of i...
