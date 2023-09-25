Menu
Infrastructure

Bankruptcy threat looms for Mainzeal directors

Two of the Mainzeal directors, Jenny Shipley and Richard Yan. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
The liquidator of the failed Mainzeal construction group will pursue bankruptcy proceedings if the directors holding the $60 million can for unpaid debts don’t cough up the money. In the latest update lodged with the Companies Office, liquidator Andrew McKay of BDO said the firm had received the supreme court ruling in its favour and has made a demand of the directors to pay the judgment sum of $39.8m, plus interest that was estimated at $20.9m at the time of the ruling. The supreme court last month unanimously found&n...
Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Economy

US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

Remittances might get easier for Pacific Islands soon.

Paul McBeth 12:25pm
Markets

Outlook too cloudy for Air New Zealand guidance

Oil prices and the Kiwi dollar will be key for the carrier.

Staff reporters 11:26am
Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Shortland St and the frustration of a nation
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Shortland St and the frustration of a nation

For years Shortland Street hospital has reflected the sense of where we are as a country.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Sep 2023
Concrete alliance crumbles
Finance

Concrete alliance crumbles

Holcim and HW Richardson are parting ways on concrete manufacturing.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Sep 2023
Airport and airlines point the finger at each other
Infrastructure

Airport and airlines point the finger at each other

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 22 Sep 2023