Best of BusinessDesk: Māui gas field at end of life, timing TBD
Once NZ's largest gas field, Māui is coming to the end of its life. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
This story was originally published on Aug 20 2025.The country’s natural gas supply crisis is deepening, with major users in the electricity and industrial sectors facing the potential closure of the 50-year-old Māui gas field as early as next year. Rumours have been circulating in the sector that decommissioning is imminent, which puts the country’s precarious gas supply at even greater risk. Its operator, Austrian oil and gas producer OMV, confirmed to BusinessDesk yesterday that Māui is approaching the end of its produc...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

