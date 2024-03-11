Menu
Big gas customers increasingly wary of electrification, Powerco says

Big gas customers increasingly wary of electrification, Powerco says
John Kidd was one of the panel members who dissected the future of gas at the Downstream energy conference on March 6. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 11 Mar 2024
Industrial and commercial gas users who were planning on electrifying are now having second thoughts when faced with the cost and difficulty.Powerco general manager of gas Don Elers was speaking on a future of gas panel at last Wednesday’s Downstream energy conference in Lower Hutt. He said the narrative from customers had changed from two or three years ago.“Even those industrials and those commercials that have got decarbonisation plans or strategies are starting to realise it's not that easy to electrify; I guess this questio...
Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair
Politics

Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair

Former National party leader is understood to be the preferred candidate for agency role.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Councils' growth gripe

Councils face a conundrum of paying for growth or pausing progress.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Funding roads of national significance

There's a big gap between leaked costings and funding set aside in a draft budget.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Air NZ comes up with alternative Auckland airport development plan
Infrastructure

Air NZ comes up with alternative Auckland airport development plan

The airport is in line for a $3.9b update. Air New Zealand thinks it can be done cheaper. 

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2024
Fletcher Building to participate in leaking pipe mediation
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building to participate in leaking pipe mediation

Fletcher has disputed estimates to resolve the leaky pipes issue. 

Gregor Thompson 08 Mar 2024