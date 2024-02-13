Menu
Infrastructure

Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m

The proposed new Melbourne/Henry St bypass. (Image: QLDC)
Brent Melville
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Queenstown ratepayers face another blowout in costs for the tourist town's long-awaited arterial road upgrade, as the overall budget balloons to more than $128 million.Councillors at the Queenstown Lakes district council (QLDC) have been asked to stump up a further $17.65m for stage one of the project as costs for the "incredibly complex" job continue to ratchet up.That part of the three-stage CBD bypass project will link Queenstown's Melbourne and Henry Sts and is aimed at addressing traffic congestion in the town c...
Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down
Investments

Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down

Maui Capital deferred valuing its assets as it works through sale plans.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Public sector

'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general

Only law changes are likely to force improved reporting, says John Ryan.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Higher rates: kooky talk – or is it?

Watch today's inflation expectation figures for guidance on interest rates.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Three waters repeal plan outlined
Policy

Three waters repeal plan outlined

Simeon Brown says the government will pass bill to repeal existing legislation on Feb 23.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Feb 2024
Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe
Infrastructure

Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe

MBIE is forecasting a downturn, but their forecasting is somewhat iffy. 

Brent Melville 12 Feb 2024
The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing

Recent planning woes in the capital show the need for RMA reform.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Feb 2024
Scott Base redevelopment director quits
Infrastructure

Scott Base redevelopment director quits

Jon Ager is the latest senior figure to resign from the troubled project.

Oliver Lewis 12 Feb 2024