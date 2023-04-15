Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows

The wrong way: Wayne Brown talks a lot of sense. (Image: Unsplash)

The recent, unscripted speech given by mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown at the Northern Club for the NZ Herald Project Auckland report has sparked a great deal of discussion and debate – and an excellent “highlights” video posted on YouTube. Brown's remarks touched on many issues that have been worrying Auckland residents. They ran from the size and scope of the Auckland council and its many council-controlled organisations (CCOs), to the proliferation of "fairy projects", the ongoing problem of traffic congest...