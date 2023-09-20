Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: measuring the true cost

Business of Blowouts: measuring the true cost
There are many reasons why projects blow out. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Cost overruns on major infrastructure projects, or blowouts, have become so common that the costs of new project announcements are generally taken with a large grain of salt.But is the assumption that all projects blowout fair?At BusinessDesk, we wanted to understand more about the frequency and magnitude of cost overruns in major publicly-funded infrastructure projects. To get a sense of this, our investigative team looked into the first and final costings of 55 major projects.Of those, 39 came in over budget, 12 were on budget, and just...
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Climate change

Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO

Climate change minister James Shaw said he was "astonished" to hear that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO
Pieces of Silver

NZ Rugby’s streaming rivers of silver

NZR expects streaming revenue of $20m over five years. 

Paul McBeth and Trevor McKewen 5:00am
NZ Rugby’s streaming rivers of silver

More Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur

The timing of announcing an estimated project cost is a factor in preventing blowouts.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Recycling 'like building a sandcastle to stop a tsunami'
Infrastructure

Colin Cashmore: Recycling 'like building a sandcastle to stop a tsunami'

You know that warm fuzzy feeling we get when we recycle?

Colin Cashmore 5:00am
KiwiRail's Valentine odyssey
Infrastructure

KiwiRail's Valentine odyssey

The SOE has sold its freight-only ferry, which is setting sail for Greece.

Oliver Lewis 19 Sep 2023
Auckland council releases city deal demands
Infrastructure

Auckland council releases city deal demands

The council wants the next government to give it more revenue-gathering powers.

Oliver Lewis 19 Sep 2023