Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: the major infrastructure project that hasn't blown out – yet

Business of Blowouts: the major infrastructure project that hasn't blown out – yet
The central interceptor crew has had plenty to celebrate. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Shayne Cunis of Auckland water services provider Watercare remembers the day in 2018 when he told joint venture partners Ghella, a family-owned Italian tunnelling company, and civil engineering firm Abergeldie that their JV had been selected as the preferred bidder for the central interceptor project. “Once I was out of eyesight, I heard screaming,” he says. The $1.2 billion wastewater tunnel, which runs 14.7 kilometres from Māngere under the Manukau Harbour to Grey Lynn, is the biggest wastewater project ever underta...
David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire
Climate Policy

David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire

National insists any coalition partners won't stop it sticking to emissions targets.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Let’s be clear here: $1b is not small change.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Faulty installation rather than manufacture looks to be the issue.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

More Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Faulty installation rather than manufacture looks to be the issue.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 20 Sep 2023
Jet fuel storage boosted
Infrastructure

Jet fuel storage boosted

Channel Infrastructure has more than doubled jet fuel storage at the import-only terminal.

Staff reporters 20 Sep 2023
Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur

The timing of announcing an estimated project cost is a factor in preventing blowouts.

Oliver Lewis 20 Sep 2023