Infrastructure

Calls grow for resignations at Fletcher
Fletcher Building chair Bruce Hassall is under pressure. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Victoria Young
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Corporate New Zealand is agog at the drama unfolding at Fletcher Building, with one merger and acquisition specialist describing the company’s statements to the NZ and Australian stock exchanges as “unprecedented”.As well as the fact that the Australian securities exchange (ASX) published the whole disclosure while the NZ stock exchange (NZX) held some details back, the announcement before Wednesday’s half-year earnings result that chief executive Ross Taylor is “considering his position” has stunned observer...
Infrastructure

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Investments

Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down

Maui Capital deferred valuing its assets as it works through sale plans.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down

Infrastructure

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Three waters repeal plan outlined
Policy

Three waters repeal plan outlined

Simeon Brown says the government will pass bill to repeal existing legislation on Feb 23.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Feb 2024
Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe
Infrastructure

Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe

MBIE is forecasting a downturn, but their forecasting is somewhat iffy. 

Brent Melville 12 Feb 2024
The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing

Recent planning woes in the capital show the need for RMA reform.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Feb 2024