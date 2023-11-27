Menu
CCHL chair: Christchurch can't afford to carry 'underperforming' businesses

(Image: Deposit Photos)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
The chair of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), Abby Foote, says the city cannot afford to carry “underperforming” businesses.The city council-owned holding company held its first public annual meeting on Friday afternoon, where Foote outlined her thoughts on the future steps for the company.CCHL controls 100% of EcoCentral, Citycare Group, Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) and fibre broadband provider Enable, as well as 75% of Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and 89% of lines company Orion. It’s not directly...
Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix
Economy

Possibility of RBNZ setting off a fireworks rate hike

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Possibility of RBNZ setting off a fireworks rate hike

More Infrastructure

CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga
Infrastructure

CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga

Justice Geoffrey Venning dismissed the appeal.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2023
Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild

The commercial manager and at least three others have resigned.

Oliver Lewis 17 Nov 2023