CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released

CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released
According to advice from former CCHL chair Bruce Irvine, there's scope to bring forward dividend payments from Orion. (Image: Orion)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 09 May 2024
The week before Christchurch councillors voted for their commercial holding company to deliver $47 million in extra dividends – despite strident warnings by Christchurch City Holdings chair Abby Foote – councillors received a confidential briefing from its former chair.According to a report in The Press, the council has spent more than $2m on reviews and asset scoping studies associated with Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) since December 2021, when the CCHL board was first asked to consider whether its original purpose remained re...
Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase
Policy

Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase

Debt servicing costs are likely to increase. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Port of Auckland lease proposal dead
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland lease proposal dead

The port has promised higher profits over the coming decade.

Oliver Lewis 07 May 2024
Watercare to stand alone financially
Infrastructure

Watercare to stand alone financially

The financial divorce will avoid a proposal to hike water charges by 25.8%.

Oliver Lewis 05 May 2024
Auckland airport releases terminal details, hits back at airline claims
Infrastructure

Auckland airport releases terminal details, hits back at airline claims

The airport says per passenger charges will be half what Air NZ claims.

Oliver Lewis 02 May 2024