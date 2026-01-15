Menu
Channel Infrastructure posts record throughput quarter, debt rises to $330m
Channel Infrastructure has big plans. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 15 Jan 2026
Channel Infrastructure has posted its highest quarterly fuel throughput since Marsden Point began operating solely as a fuel import terminal after the refinery closed, with December-quarter volumes up 3.9% year-on-year as jet and petrol throughput increased.The NZX and ASX-listed company said total fuel throughput for the three months ended Dec 31 was 945 million litres, up from 909 million litres in the corresponding quarter last year. Channel said about 50% of its contracted revenue is fixed or capacity-based, with the remainder linked to thr...
