Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Winston Peters was in and out of Auckland hotels for coalition talks last week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Auckland's hotels have become the new battleground for coalition negotiations, and it is all about the money. In the past, politicians have favoured the Pullman and Cordis because they are the nicest hotels you can book in central Auckland and claim back on your parliamentary expenses. Money was on the mind of other people at the Cordis on Thursday, too, when coalition talks happened right next door to a tax conference for the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.If the coalition parties thought the move to Auckland mig...
FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market
Technology

FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market

Startup moving from Wellington to Hamilton to save thousands on rent.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Markets

Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group

Jarden retained an overweight rating. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ, says CEO

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ, says CEO

More Infrastructure

Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2023
Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild

The commercial manager and at least three others have resigned.

Oliver Lewis 17 Nov 2023
AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil
Infrastructure

AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil

Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Nov 2023
The road not taken: congestion charging legislation
Infrastructure

The road not taken: congestion charging legislation

Newly released briefings show an enabling law could have been ready by April 2023.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2023