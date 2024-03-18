Menu
Christchurch buses sitting on $17m central city site

The site, valued at about $17 million, is used to store Christchurch buses. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
A prime central Christchurch site worth at least $17 million is being used to store buses, although other options have been explored.The 2.71-hectare property, on the corner of Fitzgerald and Moorehouse Aves, was the main bus depot for Red Bus, a transport provider the local council owned through its commercial arm, Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL).While Red Bus is gone – its assets were sold to Ritchies after it failed to retain several bus contracts with the regional council, Environment Canterbury (ECan) – CCHL still owns the la...
