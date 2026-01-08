Menu
Clifford Bay: The one that got away again

Proponents of the Clifford Bay route say it would be much quicker than going through the Marlborough Sounds to Picton. (Graphic: NorthSouth Express)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 08 Jan 2026
As lost causes go, the case for moving the Cook Strait ferry terminals from Picton to Clifford Bay is right up there.Right up there as a tale of how political rhetoric and political reality so often fail to meet.Every economist and pretty much every politician will tell you New Zealand has a productivity problem.Perhaps if we thought of productivity in the way that we used to think about competitiveness, we would realise that there is no quick fix for this.If competitiveness comes from a thousand different places, then so does productivity.Ever...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets

The company is patiently exploring opportunities for acquisitions across the Tasman.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary
Primary Sector

NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary

Chatham Rock Phosphate sells Australian subsidiary for cash and stake in new firm.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Leaky apartment builder settles for $23.5m
Infrastructure

Leaky apartment builder settles for $23.5m

Underwriters for two Auckland apartment buildings pay out before trial in NSW.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Taranaki industry alliance takes off
Infrastructure

Taranaki industry alliance takes off

An effort to harness Taranaki industrial capacity for major contracts is taking shape.

Thomas Manch 23 Dec 2025