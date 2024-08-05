Menu
Clunking along with spreadsheets

Fixing pipes is also about funding the infrastructure supporting the work. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding.We like buying the bridge that might transport thousands more cars or paying for the doctor who might serve more patients, but we are not fans of the lowly maintenance contract that keeps the bridge upright, or the multiple layers of administration keeping institutions such as hospitals running. Witness two sagas in health and water that have been chewing up the headlines recently. In health, we have Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Shane Reti talking a...
