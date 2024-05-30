Menu
Cook Strait 'fiasco' troubles Mainfreight

State highway 1 and the railway between Picton and Christchurch were severed after the Kaikōura earthquake. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 30 May 2024
If the New Zealand rail network closed, the roading network wouldn’t be able to handle the increased freight movements, a logistics boss says.Multinational logistics and transport company Mainfreight reported its results for the year to March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, recording a 35% drop in net profit after two years of record highs driven by high freight volumes, congestion and high freight rates.In an interview with BusinessDesk, Mainfreight managing director Don Braid described the result – net profit of $277.9 million on rev...
Mfat bungles IT project; Building NZ's digital twin
Technology Business of Tech podcast

Mfat bungles IT project; Building NZ's digital twin

What happened with Mfat's IT failure? Should we all be talking about digital twins?

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Our woeful underinvestment in tech skills development

Govt needs to devote due attention and resources to domestic tech skills development.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Uncertainties and cost pressures underpin increasing electricity costs

ComCom allows a large increase in costs, but not as much as lines companies want to spend.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
