Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future
A Vac-U-Digga NZ truck. (Image: Vac-U-Digga)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
The administrators of the New Zealand arm of an Australian civil contractor are giving creditors the chance to vote on its future early in the new year.However, its future may already be certain with the receivers selling its assets just before Christmas.On Dec 4, the board of Vac-U-Digga NZ and Beacos NZ, which are both owned by Australian-based Vac Group Holdings, placed the companies into voluntary administration. Cor Cordis’ Michael Billingsley and Neil Cussen were appointed administrators.A day later, the group’s major creditor...
Energy

Best of BusinessDesk: You may not own an EV, but you might still be paying for them

A collection of our best stories from the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The Economist

Extraordinary lives we lost this year

The Economist honours the great and the humble lives that made their mark on the world.

The Economist 5:00am
Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Three big unresolved issues hung over the sector in 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Three big unresolved issues hung over the sector in 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 23 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Commerce Commission formally warns Vector

In October 2022 Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions, and the commission said it is satisfied. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Analysts pan new Fletcher provision: 'a lump of coal for Xmas'

Fletcher Building had been saying for years that its losses on high-rise construction were fully provided for. 

Jenny Ruth 22 Dec 2022