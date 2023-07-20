Menu
Delaying Wellington science hub plan would have blown 'once in a generation' opportunity – Verrall

Research, science and innovation minister Ayesha Verrall. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
A "once in a generation" chance to integrate disparate research institutions would have been lost if the government had followed Treasury's advice to delay the Wellington Science City project, says research, science and innovation minister Ayesha Verrall.In May, the government announced a $451 million initiative to create three science hubs in the Wellington region. The sum is made up of $400m in capital expenditure and $51m in operating expenditure.The project aims to improve the scientific research system by increasing collabora...
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Podcasts

Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Plus, why tech job listings have plummeted.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

