Infrastructure

'Dire' picture for civil construction contractors as work dries up

A shortage of work was the main issue facing the majority of survey respondents. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
The civil construction sector is experiencing a crisis of confidence, with a sharp increase in the number of firms reporting work shortages.Industry body Civil Contractors New Zealand (CCNZ) and technology company Teletrac Navman released the eighth annual Construction Industry Survey on Wednesday, the first since the 2023 election.The survey, which occurred between May and June, attracted 226 responses.'More dire'CCNZ chief executive Alan Pollard said the industry landscape had changed dramatically in the past year, with...
Court of Appeal opt-out finding 'huge' – banking class action lawyer
Finance

Court of Appeal opt-out finding 'huge' – banking class action lawyer

Court of Appeal clears a path for class actions.

Garth Bray 12:50pm
Markets

Market volatility is back

Investors are buckling up after an unusually calm period. 

The Wall Street Journal 12:00pm
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Hard choices: rip or leave NZ economy band-aid

NZ stands at a critical juncture where we must embrace change or take the easy road.

Cameron Bagrie 12:00pm
We investigate the business of building materials
Infrastructure Material Matters

We investigate the business of building materials

Who profits as building costs rise? 

Victoria Young 13 Aug 2024
Govt agrees on congestion charging framework
Infrastructure

Govt agrees on congestion charging framework

Legislation will be introduced this year, making a 2026 roll-out difficult.

Oliver Lewis 12 Aug 2024
Fletcher sells Tradelink for $188m
Infrastructure

Fletcher sells Tradelink for $188m

Wholesale distributor linked to wealthy US family nabs Fletcher plumbing business.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Aug 2024
Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says
Policy

Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 12 Aug 2024