Infrastructure

Does NZ really need to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure?

The size of the infrastructure deficit has been put at $210b, or around 168 Transmission Gully motorways. (Image: NZTA)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
One. Trillion. Dollars.The eye-watering figure, more than double the $405 billion size of the NZ economy last year, was highlighted in a recent research paper by one of the big four banks looking at the scale of infrastructure challenges facing the country.In a press release accompanying the research, ASB said NZ faced a bill of up to $1t to bring its infrastructure up to scratch over the next 30 years and future-proof it against threats like climate change.Mark Smith, a senior economist at the bank, said NZ had underinvested in core infrastruc...
