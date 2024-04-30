Menu
Drums beating for Mark Cairns as Fletcher Building chair

The former Port of Tauranga CEO is in the running to become the new chair of Fletcher Building. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 30 Apr 2024
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 30 Apr 2024
The battle for control of struggling construction firm Fletcher Building is heating up, with several large shareholders reportedly throwing their support behind former Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns to become its next chair. The dual-listed giant has had a torrid year, posting a $120 million first-half loss and losing its chair, Bruce Hassall, and CEO, Ross Taylor – both of whom brought forward their resignations amid ongoing shareholder discontent.  Chief financial officer Bevan McKenzie also resigned in the...
'Confirmation of payee' anti-scam measure inches closer
Finance

'Confirmation of payee' anti-scam measure inches closer

Banks are getting closer to implementing anti-scam “confirmation of payee” measures.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 30

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Rising copper demand spurs search for alternative climate solutions

Copper can make all sorts of green solutions a reality.

Bloomberg 8:00am
