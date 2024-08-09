Menu
Dunedin Hospital under 'active consideration', no main works contract in place

An artist's impression of the new Dunedin Hospital. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Aug 2024
Health New Zealand is negotiating pricing for the new inpatient building at Dunedin Hospital, which remains under active consideration with no main works contract signed.Sources close to the $1.6 billion project say there is significant uncertainty around how it will be progressed, particularly now Health NZ and its recently appointed commissioner, Lester Levy, have been charged by Health Minister Shane Reti to develop a $1.4b savings plan to make the agency more financially sustainable.BusinessDesk understands Levy intends to visit Dunedin Hos...
