Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Ecotourism, agritech are NZ 'win-wins' in the green economy

Ecotourism, agritech are NZ 'win-wins' in the green economy
BCG predicts the global ecotourism industry is set to grow to $700 billion by 2030. (Image: Nikhil Prasad/Unsplash)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
The green economy presents New Zealand with one of the largest economic opportunities in decades, the Boston Consulting Group says.The group is forecasting the global green economy to be worth $9.4 trillion by 2030 and has identified five areas to “supercharge” NZ’s brand. Its Aug 7 report doesn’t contain anything particularly novel or controversial, but it does outline the areas Boston Consulting Group (BCG) sees as the best for NZ to pursue. These are in ecotourism, sustainable construction, low carbon energy...
Cash for Candidates: How to Spend It
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: How to Spend It

NZ deals with money in politics by trying to target the 'demand' side of things.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Oliver Lewis: Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'

Governments tend to finish business cases before announcing multibillion-dollar projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'
Primary Sector

Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade

India came up multiple times at the red meat sector conference.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade

More Infrastructure

Auckland falls down against peers on investment, talent, says report
Infrastructure

Auckland falls down against peers on investment, talent, says report

Another day, another report into what Auckland should be doing better.

Staff reporters 5:33am
Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'
Infrastructure

Oliver Lewis: Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'

Governments tend to finish business cases before announcing multibillion-dollar projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2023
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2023