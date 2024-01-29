Menu
Eke Panuku: first downtown car park, now Dominion?

Eke Panuku chief executive David Rankin says the urban regeneration agency has managed to sustain momentum despite a flagging property market. (Image: Eke Panuku)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
Eke Panuku has secured a conditional agreement to sell a prominent Dominion Rd site once described as emblematic of a broken planning system.In an interview with BusinessDesk, David Rankin, chief executive of the council-owned urban regeneration company, referenced the development as an example of Eke Panuku continuing to hit asset sales targets and sustaining momentum despite property market volatility.“Our sense now, which I think is supported by a fair amount of market comment, is that the residential market has basically bottomed out,...
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content
Media Social Media

Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Centre will work to enforce rules on child sex, hate speech and violence.

12:00pm
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

Webinars featuring economists discussing "data developments" are not usually must-see TV.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question
Policy

Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

Public services need a 'learning loop' with their customers, say experts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

