Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Email from CCHL boss reveals dividend frontloading trade-offs

Email from CCHL boss reveals dividend frontloading trade-offs
CCHL wanted to some expansions at Lyttelton Port.
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 18 Jun 2024
By extracting higher dividends from its commercial companies to help offset rates rises in the short term, Christchurch city council could end up shortchanging future councils.Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) chief executive Paul Silk raised the point in an email to the chief financial officer at the council, Bede Carran, on May 13 following a request by the council that CCHL provide an extra $47 million in dividends over the next three years.The request, which was approved by councillors in April, drew a forthright warning from Abby Foot...
Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint
Energy

Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint

Several expressions of interest for NZ's only gas trading platform.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Politics

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation

NZ IT executives want a clear plan from the government on digitising public services.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation
Finance

Paul McBeth: Booster will defend FMA allegations

The FMA needs to move swiftly in its bid to be a related party pooper.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Booster will defend FMA allegations

More Infrastructure

Average household spends 16% of income on infrastructure – report
Infrastructure

Average household spends 16% of income on infrastructure – report

A new report from the Infrastructure Commission said the average household spends about 16% of their after-tax income on infrastructure services, or about $13,500 a year.The report on user charges for infrastructure services such as water, roads and electricity analysed what is c...

Kaya Selby 17 Jun 2024
City deals expected by 2025
Infrastructure

City deals expected by 2025

Deals tipped to reshape relationship between central and local government.

Kaya Selby 17 Jun 2024
Climate adaptation work 'uncoordinated and disorganised', minister says
Policy

Climate adaptation work 'uncoordinated and disorganised', minister says

Officials have been told not to put their head in the sand.

Greg Hurrell 12 Jun 2024
'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 12 Jun 2024